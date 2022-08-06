Stephen G. Kaniewski Sells 12,076 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Stock

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 12,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $3,253,395.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,812,012.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Valmont Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $271.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.23. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.30 and a 52 week high of $277.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.03 and its 200 day moving average is $236.93.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.36. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.83%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $267.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $297.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Trading of Valmont Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMI. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 69.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 347.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

