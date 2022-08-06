Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 167.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLTR. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 293.1% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GLTR opened at $85.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.21. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $79.75 and a 12-month high of $107.47.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.