Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys New Holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 57,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

NGM opened at $16.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average of $14.62. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.70.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 162.11% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NGM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Group L. P. Column acquired 83,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $935,718.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,012,753 shares in the company, valued at $11,393,471.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Group L. P. Column bought 83,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $935,718.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,012,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,393,471.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Group L. P. Column bought 984,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $13,286,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,650,177 shares in the company, valued at $35,777,389.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,394,261 shares of company stock worth $18,377,237 in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

