Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 215 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $870,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,137 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,349,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,142 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 9,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 3,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $242,192.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,121.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 3,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $242,192.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,121.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $123,130.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,007 shares in the company, valued at $68,053.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,405 shares of company stock worth $4,271,772. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Solar Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSLR. Bank of America raised First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $104.50 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Oppenheimer raised First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on First Solar to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.92.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $101.90 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $123.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.90, a PEG ratio of 1,467.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.43 and a 200 day moving average of $73.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.45 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.63%. First Solar’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.