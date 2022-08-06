Stifel Nicolaus Trims AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Target Price to $50.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on AppLovin from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AppLovin from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.07.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APP opened at $36.46 on Wednesday. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $116.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.27 and its 200 day moving average is $46.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of -191.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.21. AppLovin had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $625.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $80,560.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,272,489.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $80,560.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,272,489.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $784,350.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,667,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,972,840.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APP. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at about $914,943,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AppLovin by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,938,000 after acquiring an additional 791,261 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its position in AppLovin by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,641,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,686,000 after acquiring an additional 641,647 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AppLovin by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,236,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,149,000 after acquiring an additional 736,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its position in AppLovin by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,858,000 after acquiring an additional 263,091 shares in the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

