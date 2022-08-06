Stifel Nicolaus Trims AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Target Price to $50.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APPGet Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on AppLovin from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AppLovin from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.07.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APP opened at $36.46 on Wednesday. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $116.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.27 and its 200 day moving average is $46.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of -191.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.14.

AppLovin (NYSE:APPGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.21. AppLovin had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $625.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $80,560.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,272,489.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $80,560.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,272,489.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $784,350.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,667,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,972,840.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APP. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at about $914,943,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AppLovin by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,938,000 after acquiring an additional 791,261 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its position in AppLovin by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,641,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,686,000 after acquiring an additional 641,647 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AppLovin by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,236,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,149,000 after acquiring an additional 736,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its position in AppLovin by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,858,000 after acquiring an additional 263,091 shares in the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

