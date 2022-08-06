StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Birks Group (NYSE:BGI)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Birks Group Stock Performance
Shares of BGI stock opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12. Birks Group has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $8.77.
Birks Group Company Profile
