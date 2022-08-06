Stone Point Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4,187.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,349 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 59,918 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 10.6% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,313,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $24,401,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,231,292,000 after purchasing an additional 584,273 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,096,786 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,149,038,000 after purchasing an additional 652,526 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $282.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $262.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.24. The company has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

