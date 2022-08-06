SVB Leerink Weighs in on Talkspace, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TALK)

Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Talkspace in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for Talkspace’s current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Talkspace’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.36 million. Talkspace had a negative return on equity of 49.10% and a negative net margin of 60.31%.

Shares of Talkspace stock opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $297.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Talkspace has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $5.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Talkspace in the fourth quarter valued at about $749,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Talkspace in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Talkspace in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Talkspace in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Talkspace in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions.

