Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $182.29.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWDBY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 166 to SEK 155 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 174 to SEK 189 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a SEK 157 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Danske raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

OTCMKTS:SWDBY opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average of $15.55. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.99. Swedbank AB has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $23.27.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, other financing products, trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, card acquiring, other payment products, as well as domestic, international, mobile, and document payments.

