Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.64

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.64 and traded as low as $13.62. Swedbank AB (publ) shares last traded at $13.86, with a volume of 35,631 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWDBY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 166 to SEK 155 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BNP Paribas lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a SEK 157 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Swedbank AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average of $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, other financing products, trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, card acquiring, other payment products, as well as domestic, international, mobile, and document payments.

