Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Stock Rating Upgraded by DZ Bank

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Swiss Re from CHF 95 to CHF 85 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered Swiss Re from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Swiss Re from CHF 98 to CHF 87 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. HSBC lowered Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Swiss Re in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Swiss Re has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.86.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Swiss Re Trading Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:SSREY opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.91. Swiss Re has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.