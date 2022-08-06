Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SYM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Symbotic Price Performance

NASDAQ:SYM opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.08. Symbotic has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $28.48.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

