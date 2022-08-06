Synergy Asset Management LLC Sells 128 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Synergy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 51,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the first quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 39,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the first quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 14,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.6% during the first quarter. SWS Partners now owns 24,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,416,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $115.76 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.99 and a 200 day moving average of $129.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.