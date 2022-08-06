Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Holdings Cut by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,776 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,887,000 after buying an additional 1,677,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,068,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,582,000 after purchasing an additional 148,172 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,837 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,854,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,028,000 after purchasing an additional 242,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,622,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,183,000 after purchasing an additional 562,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.88.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

Sysco Price Performance

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $86.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.27. The company has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.