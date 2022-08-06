Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 151.93% from the company’s current price.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $166.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $59.54 on Thursday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $155.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 744.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.98.

Insider Activity at Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Leigh Vosseller acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,118 shares in the company, valued at $638,260. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John F. Sheridan acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.90 per share, with a total value of $174,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,058 shares in the company, valued at $703,054.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,260. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,001,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 26.5% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,742 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 69.5% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,406 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.1% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 309,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Further Reading

