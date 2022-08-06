Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $108.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Price Performance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $22.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.79.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is currently 363.65%.

Separately, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,772. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter worth $74,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 50.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.