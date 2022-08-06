Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Purchases £49,920 in Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) insider Mark Castle bought 39,936 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £49,920 ($61,168.97).

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

TW stock opened at GBX 123.15 ($1.51) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 852.33. Taylor Wimpey plc has a twelve month low of GBX 110.30 ($1.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 185.02 ($2.27). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 122.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 132.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Taylor Wimpey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a GBX 4.62 ($0.06) dividend. This is an increase from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.44. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,666.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Taylor Wimpey

Several research analysts have issued reports on TW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 189 ($2.32) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.21) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.02) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 191.13 ($2.34).

(Get Rating)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

