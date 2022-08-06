TD Securities Boosts AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target to C$8.00

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered AGF Management from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.80.

AGF.B stock opened at C$6.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. AGF Management has a 1 year low of C$5.96 and a 1 year high of C$8.52. The firm has a market cap of C$438.73 million and a P/E ratio of 8.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.96.

In other AGF Management news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,094.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,062,381 shares in the company, valued at C$6,783,302.69. Insiders acquired a total of 193,600 shares of company stock worth $1,213,860 in the last 90 days.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

