TD Securities Cuts Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target to C$100.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ONEX. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Onex from C$110.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Onex from C$90.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Saturday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Onex from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Onex alerts:

Onex Stock Performance

TSE:ONEX opened at C$67.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$67.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$77.54. Onex has a twelve month low of C$61.99 and a twelve month high of C$101.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

About Onex

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.