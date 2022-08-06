Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) PT Raised to $28.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TNK. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

NYSE TNK opened at $22.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28, a PEG ratio of 151.27 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Teekay Tankers has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $23.52.

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.04 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 40.96%. The company’s revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Teekay Tankers will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Teekay Tankers by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 24,664 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its stake in Teekay Tankers by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 36,977 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 8,852 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter worth $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Teekay Tankers by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after buying an additional 40,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter worth $316,000. 28.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

