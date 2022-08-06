Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland to €3.40 ($3.51) in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Telefónica Deutschland Stock Performance

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.87. Telefónica Deutschland has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $3.10.

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

