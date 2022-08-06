Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) VP Sells $363,520.00 in Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TXN opened at $184.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The firm has a market cap of $168.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

