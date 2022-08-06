Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,934 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,339,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 111,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.40.

DD stock opened at $58.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.38. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.56 and a 12 month high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.26%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

