The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Insider Carolyn L. O’boyle Sells 251 Shares

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total value of $95,814.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,825.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Boston Beer Price Performance

SAM stock opened at $375.87 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $287.00 and a 1-year high of $697.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.82 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.97.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.23 by ($0.92). Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $660,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at $1,921,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $337.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Beer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $318.00 to $258.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $600.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.29.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

