The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 521.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 100.5% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 383.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.30.

Insider Activity

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 1.5 %

In other news, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $1,066,769.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 193,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,169,887.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $1,066,769.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 193,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,169,887.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 308,594 shares of company stock valued at $13,299,438. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $37.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.72. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 131.15%.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.