The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $35,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 44.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.29.

Insider Activity

Mosaic Stock Up 1.0 %

In other news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,587,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $52.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $29.14 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 6.84%.

Mosaic declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

