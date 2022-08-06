The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNTG. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,459,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,181,000 after acquiring an additional 185,521 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,136,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,040,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in The Pennant Group by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 71,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 25,402 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $545,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 2,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $45,651.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,961. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Pennant Group Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

The Pennant Group stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.70. The company has a market capitalization of $442.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.88 and a beta of 2.38. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.40 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Pennant Group

(Get Rating)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

