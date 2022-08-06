The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Stock Position Lowered by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,535,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,351,000 after buying an additional 186,294 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 584,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,099,000 after buying an additional 138,644 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,732,000. Finally, Invenire Partners LP purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group Stock Performance

Shares of SHYF opened at $25.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average is $30.23. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $54.50. The firm has a market cap of $908.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $232.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The Shyft Group’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHYF. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

The Shyft Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.