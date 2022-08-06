The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $14,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $224,986,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $64,576,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,614,000 after buying an additional 408,488 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,080,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 4,249.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 228,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,784,000 after purchasing an additional 223,496 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

NYSE:TRV opened at $158.96 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.40 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.82%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total value of $1,727,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total transaction of $1,727,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

