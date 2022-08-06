Thomas W. Ashworth Purchases 100,000 Shares of Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited (LON:MPO) Stock

Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited (LON:MPO – Get Rating) insider Thomas W. Ashworth bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of £40,000 ($49,013.60).
Macau Property Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
MPO opened at GBX 40.70 ($0.50) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £25.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 39.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 42.33. Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited has a one year low of GBX 35.95 ($0.44) and a one year high of GBX 66 ($0.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.84, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 1.18.
Macau Property Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Macau Property Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macau Property Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.