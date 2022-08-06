Timothy K. Bliss Sells 2,943 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 2,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $309,309.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AppFolio Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $108.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.76 and a beta of 1.06. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.92 and a 1-year high of $142.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.31 and its 200-day moving average is $105.50.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.17. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 11.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 206.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AppFolio by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AppFolio during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

APPF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised AppFolio from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut AppFolio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

