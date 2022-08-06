Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target Increased to C$31.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$31.25 to C$31.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$27.11.

Topaz Energy Price Performance

TPZ stock opened at C$20.89 on Wednesday. Topaz Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.90 and a 1 year high of C$24.80. The company has a market cap of C$3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$21.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.96, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 5.84.

Topaz Energy Cuts Dividend

Topaz Energy ( TSE:TPZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$81.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$81.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Topaz Energy will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is 161.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mike Rose bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$23.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$233,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 433,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,105,399.42.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

