TopBuild Corp. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $14.58 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TopBuild in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will earn $14.58 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $16.15. The consensus estimate for TopBuild’s current full-year earnings is $15.13 per share.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.71. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.38.

NYSE BLD opened at $196.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $150.71 and a 52 week high of $284.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TopBuild by 394.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

