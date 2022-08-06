Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Tower Semiconductor in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Tower Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $47.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.03. Tower Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.77 and a 200 day moving average of $45.66.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $421.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.45 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 12.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $37,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 416.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

