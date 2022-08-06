Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) PT Raised to $166.00 at Morgan Stanley

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $153.00 to $166.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.13.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TT stock opened at $154.34 on Thursday. Trane Technologies has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $204.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TT. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.