Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) PT Raised to $166.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on Trane Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.13.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $154.34 on Thursday. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $204.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TT. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.9% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

