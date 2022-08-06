TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in TransMedics Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in TransMedics Group by 39.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TransMedics Group

In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 13,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $540,295.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,500.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $123,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 771 shares in the company, valued at $31,819.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 13,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $540,295.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,500.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,814 shares of company stock worth $5,633,336. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

TransMedics Group stock opened at $48.78 on Friday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $48.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.13. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 5.22.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.09). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 92.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TMDX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Stories

