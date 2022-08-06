Truist Financial Increases Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $160.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GPN. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $175.03.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.5 %

GPN opened at $128.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.87. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $105.52 and a fifty-two week high of $179.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.40 and its 200 day moving average is $129.16. The stock has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 711.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 555.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,926,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

