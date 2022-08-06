Twin Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 0.7% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 87,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,324,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Chevron Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CVX opened at $153.64 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $301.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.35.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.51 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chevron news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 399,043 shares of company stock worth $67,010,843 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

