Tyson Foods (TSN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Tyson Foods to post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tyson Foods to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TSN opened at $87.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.19 and a 200-day moving average of $89.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.71.

In related news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 41.2% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at about $351,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 17.7% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

