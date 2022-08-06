Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UAA. William Blair downgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Argus decreased their target price on Under Armour from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Under Armour from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.54.

Shares of UAA opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average of $13.54. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $27.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Under Armour news, Director David W. Gibbs purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Under Armour by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,911,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,918,000 after buying an additional 1,017,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Under Armour by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,310,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,499,000 after buying an additional 133,655 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Under Armour by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,370,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,465,000 after buying an additional 200,607 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Under Armour by 96.7% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,462,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,004,000 after buying an additional 3,668,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,531,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,398,000 after buying an additional 2,979,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

