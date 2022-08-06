Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $12.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UAA. Cowen downgraded Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley set a $9.00 target price on Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Williams Capital downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.54.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Under Armour

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David W. Gibbs bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 102.5% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.