Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Stock Rating Lowered by William Blair

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at William Blair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 24.97% from the stock’s previous close. William Blair also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

UAA has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Williams Capital downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.54.

NYSE:UAA opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average of $13.54. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.35.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Under Armour news, Director David W. Gibbs acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,411,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 414,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 171,842 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 40,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 137,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 56,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

