Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Universal Technical Institute Stock Down 3.4 %

UTI opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43. The company has a market cap of $228.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.65. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Insider Activity

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $102.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,340.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter worth $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Options Solutions LLC bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Technical Institute

(Get Rating)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.