Upstart (UPST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Upstart has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at $0.29-$0.31 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.13 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. Upstart’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect Upstart to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Upstart Stock Up 4.5 %

Upstart stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.54. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.13. Upstart has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $401.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Upstart

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UPST shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Upstart from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stephens downgraded Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $124.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $88.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Upstart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.69.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $604,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 412,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,647,344.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,883 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,959. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter valued at about $339,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 18.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Articles

