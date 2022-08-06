V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.06.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of VFC opened at $45.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.35. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.08 and a fifty-two week high of $81.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.61 and its 200-day moving average is $52.88.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In related news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,740.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,740.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.40 per share, with a total value of $136,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,630. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

