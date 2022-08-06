V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its stake in V.F. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in V.F. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VFC. Cowen dropped their price objective on V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on V.F. from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.06.

Insider Activity

V.F. Stock Up 1.2 %

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,374.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,740.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,630. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $45.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.88. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $43.08 and a 1 year high of $81.78.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

V.F. Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.