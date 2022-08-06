Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,159,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,099,000 after buying an additional 123,446 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2,534.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 716,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,462,000 after buying an additional 689,756 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,602,000 after buying an additional 60,505 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 400,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,993,000 after buying an additional 11,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 397,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,513,000 after buying an additional 28,320 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $192.21 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.69 and a fifty-two week high of $210.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.69.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

