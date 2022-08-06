Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Stock Position Raised by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 148.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 77.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $192.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.69. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $175.69 and a 12-month high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

