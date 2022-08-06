Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $12.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 427.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.42. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.00.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vertiv will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 246,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 38,354 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth $5,715,000. Crystal Rock Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 521,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 102,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 212,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 23,406 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

